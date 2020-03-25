Law enforcement agencies ready to enforce ‘Stay at Home’ order

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Law enforcement agencies around the Rogue Valley are ready to enforce Governor Kate Brown’s order with fines and/or jail time, if it comes to that.
Since the governor’s order took effect Monday, Medford Police say it’s seen seen the community following suit. They’re also seeing less and less cars on the road.
“You know people still have to go about their daily lives. And we want to work with our citizens,” Mike Moran, Jackson County Police Department said.
“The course of action is to warn people and to educate them on the executive order,” Chief Scott Clauson, Medford Police said.
Law enforcement agencies are allowed to cite and arrest people for not following the order, but police say they hope it doesn’t come to that.
Both the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Medford Police recommend reporting crimes online to avoid possible exposure.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]