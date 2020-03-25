Home
Law enforcement agencies ready to enforce ‘Stay at Home’ order

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Law enforcement agencies around the Rogue Valley are ready to enforce Governor Kate Brown’s order with fines and/or jail time, if it comes to that.

Since the governor’s order took effect Monday, Medford Police say it’s seen seen the community following suit. They’re also seeing less and less cars on the road.
“You know people still have to go about their daily lives. And we want to work with our citizens,” Mike Moran, Jackson County Police Department said.
“The course of action is to warn people and to educate them on the executive order,” Chief Scott Clauson, Medford Police said.

Law enforcement agencies are allowed to cite and arrest people for not following the order, but police say they hope it doesn’t come to that.
Both the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Medford Police recommend reporting crimes online to avoid possible exposure.

