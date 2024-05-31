Law enforcement educating teens on dangers of impaired driving

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for teens nationwide. Fatal crashes involving teens spike in the days between Memorial Day and Labor Day during what’s called the “100 deadliest days.”

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is offering a DUII Victim Panel Course designed for teen drivers. The course focuses on informing teens of the dangers of impaired driving in our communities.

JCSO says every year in the United States motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for 15- to 20-year-olds. It says 1/3 of all crash fatalities involve impaired drivers.

“We as a group want to share with you what we’re seeing out here and really the devastating impacts that impaired driving has for our community all around,” said JCSO Deputy, Aaron Grissom.

The free course is Wednesday June 5th from 6-9 p.m. at the Smullin Health Education Center in Medford. It will feature presenters from multiple local law enforcement agencies, ODOT, and more.

Seats are limited to the first 300 people who sign up. You can register here.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.