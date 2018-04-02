Home
Law enforcement employees needed throughout Oregon

Law enforcement agencies throughout Oregon are preparing to fill hundreds of positions next year.

Law enforcement agencies across the state say the need for law enforcement employees started last year when more than 400 people retired.

This year, they’re expecting 500 people to retire, and that will continue into next year.

Eriks Gabliks with the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training says the recruitment need is due to the large number of baby boomers who are now eligible to retire.

“What we’re running into are people that truly started in the 80s and they’re at the end of their years of service. So these men and women have worked for 25 plus years and they’re getting ready to retire,” Gabliks said.

Law enforcement agencies are looking for men and women who are good problem solvers, and have good communication skills.

It’s not just officers either.

The positions to fill include 911 operators, crime-scene technicians and analysts.

You can take a look at the open positions on oregonpolicejobs.com

