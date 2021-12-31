Law enforcement increasing DUII patrols during New Years’ celebrations

MEDFORD, Ore. – New Years’ Eve is Friday. If you plan on drinking do so responsibly.

A number of law enforcement officers will be on the lookout for drunk drivers. If you’re caught drinking and driving the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said there will be penalties. You could lose your driver’s license, face jail time, and even pay a $10,000 fine.

“You go through a series of field sobriety tests. There are three [sobriety tests] that include the horizontal gaze nystagmus test, [which] they look at your eyes. The walking turn, which is exactly what it sounds like, and then the one-leg stand,” said Dep. Cody Pander, Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

JCSO said this time of year is the most dangerous time that we see nationwide for impaired driving. If you suspect a drunk driver is on the road you’re asked to call non-emergency dispatch or 911.