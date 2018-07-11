Law Enforcement runs to support Special Olympians

Central Point, Ore — 18 grueling miles, from Ashland to Central Point, all on foot, all in support of Special Olympics.
Law enforcement personnel from Ashland, Medford, Central Point and other police departments participated in the ‘Torch Run’.
Despite the cancellation of the state games, the torch run raises awareness and funds for Special Olympics Oregon and the Olympians themselves.
“She loves to be around other kids and families, so this is really a fun thing for her to do,” said Kendra Gosse, mother of a future Special Olympian, speaking about her daughter Raya.
“Events like this help to highlight that and help people understand we’re still strong, we’re still providing services to our athletes, each and every day,” said Janet Capetty with Special Olympics Oregon.
Law enforcement and Special Olympians throughout the state are running.
The final leg of the run meets in Corvallis.
Local and national Special Olympic games are still planned.
