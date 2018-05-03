Lawmaker hopes Oregon ‘Special Session’ focuses on tax cuts

Salem, Ore — Oregon Governor Kate Brown has called on state legislators to return to Salem to talk tax cuts for small businesses.
This will be Oregon’s first special session since 2013.
Governor Brown called the session to address state tax cuts for sole proprietors, small businesses with at least one part time employee.
Oregon’s House Republican Leader Mike Mclane, who represents a portion of Southern Oregon including Shady Cove and Klamath Falls, says he hopes the session focuses only on tax cuts.
“I just hope, having pulled us in on that excuse that they don’t expand the legislatures prerogative at that point and begin passing gun control bills, rent control bills, cap and trade bills, because once they’re in session, they can do whatever they want,” said Mclane.
The special session is set for May 21st, less than a week after midterm elections.
The session will continue until the Governor or legislature deem the issue resolved.