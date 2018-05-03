Home
Lawmaker hopes Oregon ‘Special Session’ focuses on tax cuts

Lawmaker hopes Oregon ‘Special Session’ focuses on tax cuts

Local News Top Stories

Salem, Ore — Oregon Governor Kate Brown has called on state legislators to return to Salem to talk tax cuts for small businesses.

This will be Oregon’s first special session since 2013.

Governor Brown called the session to address state tax cuts for sole proprietors, small businesses with at least one part time employee.

Oregon’s House Republican Leader Mike Mclane, who represents a portion of Southern Oregon including Shady Cove and Klamath Falls, says he hopes the session focuses only on tax cuts.

“I just hope, having pulled us in on that excuse that they don’t expand the legislatures prerogative at that point and begin passing gun control bills, rent control bills, cap and trade bills, because once they’re in session, they can do whatever they want,” said Mclane.

The special session is set for May 21st, less than a week after midterm elections.

The session will continue until the Governor or legislature deem the issue resolved.

Matt Jordan

NBC5 News reporter and weather forecaster Matt Jordan is a native Oregonian, born in Junction City.

He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.

In addition to being passionate about news, Matt loves his Ducks and the outdoors. He also plays guitar and is a huge Jimi Hendrix fan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics