Leadership class seeking donations for personal care kits

MEDFORD, Ore. — A group of students are taking initiative and gathering certain items to give local homeless for the holidays.
Students from Mr. Torguson’s leadership class at Central Medford High School are attempting to make 72 care kits for those without a home.
The class has set up an Amazon wishlist to gather donations and they’re putting the word out on social media through local scanner pages.
“Personal care kits for the homeless are going to have items for human dignity. Hair and teeth care, deodorant, soap, some feminine hygiene products,” said Michael Torguson, leadership class advisor.
Although they still need donations, the leadership group has already collected lots of soap, kleenex and hand knitted beanies.
For the complete list and a link to their Amazon wishlist, click here.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.