Leap year baby celebrates first official birthday

For the past three years, the Epps family has celebrated Kaitlyn’s birthday on February 28, but legally her birthday is considered March 1, when it’s not a leap year. So that leaves the question: Is she one years old or four?
“It’s her first birthday,” Christina said.
“I would see her as a four year old because of her height and how smart she is,” Makayla, Kaitlyn’s older sister, said.
Kaitlyn’s older sister Makayla was there to greet Kaitlyn when she was born. But at just nine years old, she says her memory of that day is fuzzy.
“I feel very great about her, and I am really excited, and once we go after the day after this oh I’m gonna be so, I’m just gonna be so lightheaded when I go home,” Makayla said back in 2016.
The Epps family has always celebrated Kaitlyn’s birthday a day early, rather than March 1.
“For a kid that’s hard. They don’t understand. What my birthday’s in march sometimes and February another month?” Christina said.
Even though Kaitlyn’s exact birth date hasn’t been on the calendar for a few years, she enjoys normal four-year-old activities, like jumping on the trampoline and helping in the kitchen. But as Christina says, Kaitlyn is a little different than most.
“She’s autistic, so we’ve been battling that. She just started talking about a year ago,” Christina said.
While it took Kaitlyn a bit longer to learn to walk and talk, she definitely has enough curiosity to last her a lifetime.
Kaitlyn celebrated her birthday last week with her family. On her true birthday, they will spend the day baking.
