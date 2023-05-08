Learn to play with local NHL player, Jasper Weatherby

MEDFORD, Ore. – A professional hockey player with local ties is coming to The RRRink in Medford on Monday, May 8th.

The RRRink is inviting all current youth hockey players to the ice to learn to play with Southern Oregon’s very own professional hockey player, Jasper Weatherby.

Organizers said Weatherby is giving back to the youth hockey program where he got his start.

Participants will have the chance to win some hockey gear that was signed by Weatherby himself.

The event starts at 5:30 pm on May 8th, at 1349 Center Drive in Medford.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.