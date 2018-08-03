Level 3 evacuation notices issued due to Klondike Fire

Evacuation notices in the following article were effective as of August 2 at 1:30 p.m. Evacuation levels may have changed since this article was published. The latest information can be found via an interactive map available HERE or by calling the Joint Information Center at 541-474-5305
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Some residents near the Klondike Fire are being told they need to evacuate.
At 3:30 p.m. on August 3, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 3 (go) notice for residences above milepost 2.5 on Illinois River Road.
A Level 1 (be ready ) notice remains in effect for residences west of Highway 199 between the intersection of the highway and Lakeshore Drive north to Waters Creek Road.
The Level 1 notice also included Hogue Drive, Norman Road, Illinois River Road, Squaw Mountain Road, Clear Creek Drive, Hidden Creek Road, Circle W Drive, Onion Mountain Road, Butcherknife Road, Slate Creek Road and all secondary roads connected to the aforementioned road systems.
