Level 3 evacuations downgraded in Talent, Phoenix

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Level 3 “Go” orders are being downgraded in Talent and Phoenix areas to Level 1 “Be Ready,” according to Jackson County Emergency Management.

Jackson County Emergency Management says to expect traffic delays and lane closures, as crews continue to work on the area affected by the Almeda Fire. They ask drivers to be cautious and obey all closures and hazard zones. Residents are asked to be careful of exposure to hazardous conditions and materials.

The Almeda Fire has been 100% contained since Tuesday, after burning about 3,200 acres in Talent and Phoenix. The cause is still under investigation.

