Library’s summer reading program aims to keep the “rad” in reading

MEDFORD, Ore. — The annual library summer reading event program is rolling along and it runs through August 31st.
This summer’s theme is “Readers are Leaders.”
It’s for people of any age and you can track your minutes or total number of books read online.
There are prizes for reaching certain milestones as library staff hopes to encourage kids to read for fun and to help discourage the “summer slide.”
“Over that two or three months of summer, if you’re not actively engaging your brain, you don’t come back to school at the same place where you left off and reading, in any form over the summer months, helps prevent that ‘summer slide’ and makes sure that kids come back to school ready to learn and advance in the next grade,” Jackson County Library Director, Kari May, said.
The library branches are open with some events taking place in-person with take-and-make activity kits children can take home.
