Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions moves headquarters to Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions is moving their world headquarters to Medford.
Right now Lighthouse is completing a feasibility study of the development of the 12 acres of land they purchased in White City.
Many executives, managers and other employees have already moved to the Rogue Valley, according to the company. With new hires in the last couple years, they have roughly a hundred employees in southern Oregon.
Lighthouse is the leading supplier of contamination monitoring systems, with products being used by companies like Samsung and Hewlett Packard. The company’s current manufacturing operations are already based in Medford. It’s headquarters are currently based in Fremont, California.
Lighthouse officials tell us the relocation will likely happen sometime in late 2020 or early 2021.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.