Lightning-caused fire caught early by new fire detection camera

EUGENE, Ore. – A new fire detection camera was key in stopping a lightning-caused fire Monday night.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said in a statement, several lightning strikes hit the region Monday night, starting a fire between Sharps Creek and Mosby.

ODF said a fire detection camera that was set up last Fall, played a key role in alerting firefighters to the fire’s location.

Crews said the fire was stopped at half an acre, but if gone unnoticed could have grown much larger.

“We were able to see smoke from a portion of the state that previously wouldn’t have that early detection and we were able to get it at a half-acre rather than potentially having to wait overnight to have people return then see the smoke,” said ODF Public Affairs, Jessica Prakke.

Prakke said this camera is just one of 93 cameras across the state, made possible by Senate Bill 762.

ODF said Senate Bill 762 provides more than $200 million to help Oregon modernize and improve its wildfire preparedness.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.