DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. —On Tuesday a lightning storm brought over 1,000 recorded strikes in Douglas County.

The Douglas Forest Protective Association confirmed six fire starts, two of those in the Umpqua National Forest.

As of Thursday, one more fire called the Shadow Creek Fire has been confirmed in the Douglas District.

The current estimated size for this fire is 3-5 acres.

