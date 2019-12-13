Lithia Artisans Holiday Market at Medford Armory this weekend

Medford, Ore — Thinking about looking local for your holiday shopping? The Lithia Artisans have you covered.
Over 70 local artisans will be selling their handmade gifts at the Lithia Artisan’s holiday market this weekend.
Lithia Artisans produce high quality works including paintings, photography, ceramics and food.
“The spirit of Christmas is sharing with your community. This is a great opportunity to buy local and give back to your local economy,” said Amy Godard.
This is the 15th year for the holiday market and the second year at the Medford Armory.
The market is free to attend and goes through Sunday.
