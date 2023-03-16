Lithia & Driveway expands to the United Kingdom

MEDFORD, Ore. – A car dealership with roots in the Rogue Valley has expanded internationally.

In 1946, Walt DeBoer founded Lithia Motors in Ashland. Since then, the company has grown into one of the United States’ largest automotive retailers.

On March 16, 2023, Lithia & Driveway announced the company has expanded to the United Kingdom with the acquisition of Jardine Motors Group.

According to Lithia & Driveway, Jardine is one of the most successful auto dealers in the UK with more than 50 premium luxury retail locations.

“The acquisition of Jardine Motors Group represents a significant new chapter in Lithia’s progress and strategic direction,” said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia & Driveway’s President and CEO. “Jardine’s complementary leadership team, business model, sound financial performance and excellent OEM relationships make this group the ideal partner for our expansion into the United Kingdom. As part of our broader growth plan, we firmly believe the combination of our two businesses will deliver significant value for employees, partners, and customers alike.”

Neil Williamson, the chief executive of Jardine Motors Group, said Lithia & Driveway’s support and expertise will help to capture “considerable” growth opportunities ahead.

