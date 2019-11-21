Home
Lithia employees pack 100 Thanksgiving meals for Jackson County families

Medford, Ore — Stacks of stuffing and cans of cranberries were packed into paper bags today, as Lithia Medford employees honor a tradition of giving.

Employees at Lithia’s corporate offices in Medford prepared thanksgiving meals for 100 Jackson County families in need.

According to Access, food insecurity is a major issue for families, especially this time of year.

“Over 42% of the people that use our pantries use them only once every 6 months. It’s a way for people to get by, and something like this really makes a difference during the holidays,” said RJ Wright with Access.

Lithia partnered with Access to prepare the meals, along with gift certificates for turkeys. Then loaded the bags of food onto the Access truck for distribution.

