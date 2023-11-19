Lithia Park Ice Rink opening halted

Posted by Maximus Osburn November 18, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – The annual Lithia Park Ice Rink was scheduled to open this morning.

However, unfavorable weather conditions turned the rink into a sink.

Staff tell us that warmer temperatures and rain caused the ice to melt, leaving a big puddle.

They say it isn’t safe for figure skaters, hockey players or anyone looking to enjoy their time on the ice just yet.

Staff made a re-evaluation at 5 p.m. hoping conditions would improve but decided to close the rink until tomorrow morning.

You can check out the city of Ashland’s website for more information.

Maximus Osburn
