Little Free Pantry opens to help those in need

Eagle Point, Ore — The owner of a little free library in Eagle Point isn’t letting the public health emergency get in the way of helping others.
Christy Wachaw runs the Bonnie & Clyde farm stand in Eagle Point on the honor system with a little free library attached.
Out of concern for the public’s health, Warchaw converted the library – which provided free books to the community – into a little free pantry, with non-perishable food & household items for anyone who needs them.
“I’ve been in a position where I didn’t have food, and I’m in a position where I do have food, and I have the ability to give it. So that’s what I’m doing,” said Warchaw.
Warchaw says you can use the pantry as you need and leave donations as you like.
The farm stand is located off the 900 block of Riley Road in Eagle Point.
