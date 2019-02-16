Little red hats raise awareness for congenital heart defects at Providence

MEDFORD, Ore. — Babies at Providence Medford Medical Center got a special surprise Friday.
As part of their Little Hats, Big Hearts initiative, representatives from KeyBank delivered little red hats to newborn babies through the month of February.
The hats are part of recognizing heart month, raising awareness about heart disease and congenital heart defects.
“We’re just honored to be a part of raising awareness,” said new mom Emily Brink, “hopefully we can look back at this in the future and have a really good memory and obviously help spread awareness.”
The hats were hand-knitted and crocheted by volunteers for the American Heart Association and every baby born this month at Providence will receive one.