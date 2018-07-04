Lobster Creek fire near Gold Beach holding at 446 acres, now 15% contained

Gold Beach, OR – Oregon Department of Forestry says the Lobster Creek Fire remains unchanged at 446 acres Wednesday. While containment has reached 15-percent, 700 firefighters are on scene, which ODF says typically means the fire is growing. With much of fire season still remaining, reinforcements were brought in to eliminate any chance of the fire rekindling and escaping according to the agency.
The Lobster Creek Fire started Sunday afternoon within a Curry County park and spread to private industrial timberlands. ODF says it’s located about 12 miles northeast of Gold Beach. It quickly grew to an estimated 446 acres by Monday morning and required the support of an Incident Management Team from the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Firefighters are encouraging everyone to act responsibly with fireworks and other spark emitting activities that could to lead to another devastating wildfire.