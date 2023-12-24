Local 12-year-old 2nd degree black belt goes big

MEDFORD, Ore. – A 12-year-old boy in Klamath Falls has become a real-life karate kid and is being recognized nationally for his martial arts accomplishments.

Xander Lee Bickford said,

“They thought I was mature for my age. So, they didn’t put me into the little kid’s [class] where I was supposed to be, they put me in the adult’s [class].”

12-year-old Xander Lee Bickford, is a second-degree karate black belt.

He has been training in martial arts since he was five years old, alongside his parents who also train.

His mom, Sonja Bickford said,

“Family that kicks together, sticks together. It is one of the few sports that you can train with your kids, you’re not on the sidelines, you’re in there together.”

Xander’s hard work and discipline has placed him in the top ten of the world rankings with the North American Sport Karate Association, or NASKA.

It’s one of the largest sport karate sanctioning and rating organizations in the world.

Xander also credits the help of his mom, who has been a coaching figure for him.

Sonja Bickford said,

“I had told him too; this is a commitment and if you want to start it, it is something that we don’t quit, even though it might get hard along the way. And to him it didn’t matter, it became a passion.”

Xander says that he likes the challenge and enters in as many tournaments and divisions that he can.

Xander has also trained in other disciplines, like Filipino martial arts, Taekwondo and more.

Xander Lee Bickford said,

“I’ve learned throughout my martial arts career that you can learn from anybody, even just a person that just joined, you’re able to learn something from them that you might’ve not known.”

He often travels to Medford to train with the American Karate Academies National Association.

Xander’s dad, Nate Bickford says that it’s had a positive effect and they’re proud of the values it has instilled in him.

Nate Bickford said,

“The thing that martial arts does that I think is exemplified in Xander Lee, is a bit of self-confidence and Xander Lee has that.”

Xander encourages everybody of all ages to try martial arts, because it’s fun and betters you as a person.

Xander Lee Bickford said,

“Just try everything you can and just know that everybody can teach you anything and just be prepared to learn, and just practice.”

Xander’s parents say that he is also attending a NASKA awards banquet in Chicago, Illinois, next month.

It’s to congratulate him on his top 10 world ranking for his age range.

The banquet will take place on January 11th, 2024.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.