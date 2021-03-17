Local 4-year-old boy saves his mom from COVID-19 complications

43-year-old single mom, Glenda Mull, never expected her 4-year-old son to save her from terrifying COVID-19 complications.
“He called his grandma, video call, and told her that he couldn’t wake me up. So she told him to go into the bedroom so she could see me and she just kept yelling my name until I woke up,” said Mull.
She says she was exposed to COVID on February 22nd after babysitting for a friend. Within days, she says she felt ill and tested positive for the virus.
Her sons, 11 month-old Noah and 4-year-old Wesley, also tested positive, but were asymptomatic.
“I just kept getting sicker and every time I stood up – it was hard, I stopped eating. It was just everything I had to take care of the boys,” Mull said.
Mull says she was previously taken to the hospital for breathing complications in the beginning of March, so she decided to teach Wesley how to use ‘Google Duo’.
“I took his play phone that has internet and I put Duo on it. I put his grandma, sister and his brother on there so if there was an emergency, he could video call them.”
Mull says 3 days after she taught Wesley how to use Google Duo, trouble struck.
She had a high grade fever and was once again struggling to breathe, so much that she was in and out of consciousness.
She says Wesley used the social media platform to contact his grandma.
“She just said, ‘I’m on my way out, you need to call an ambulance’ and she hung up the phone. Wesley knew I couldn’t walk, so he got my office chair and rolled it down the hallway for me.”
She says Wesley helped her by not only keeping her conscious until his grandma and paramedics arrived, he also made sure his baby brother was taken care of.
“Wesley carried his baby brother, which is half his size, down the hallway and held him ’til I was able to get to the living room and helped me change him,” said Mull.
Once medics arrived, Mull was taken to Three Rivers Hospital in Grants Pass and needed to be intubated.
She was intubated for nearly 4 days.
“When the EMTs got here, he said, ‘my mom is sick and needs a doctor, you need to take her to the doctors.’ I remember him saying that all serious,” Mull said with a smile.
Now, Mull is back home recovering from COVID and wants everyone to take the virus social distancing seriously.
