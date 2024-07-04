Local 4th of July festivities

Southern Oregon and Northern California – Several local cities are celebrating the 4th of July with parades. Eagle Point, Klamath Falls, and Ashland, to name a few, all have festivities planned to celebrate America’s independence. Eagle Point has a fun run at 8 a.m. followed by a parade at 11 a.m. on West Main Street.

The Klamath Falls parade begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street. Ashland will kick off the day at 7:45 a.m. with a 10k run, followed by a parade at 10 a.m. on Siskiyou Blvd. All these parades will be filled with local vendors and booths.

“The theme is going 4th for Kids because we are all kids at heart. There are over 20,000 folks that attend this event every year. It’s a very popular event, not only for locals but visitors, friends, and family. So there is a plethora of fun things happening tomorrow for the family,” said Ashland Chamber of Commerce marketing director, Katharine Cato.

To end the night Klamath Falls and Eagle Point will also have fireworks displays beginning at dusk. Fireworks are prohibited in Ashland but there will be a concert at 7:30 p.m. at Ashland High School. Tickets are now on sale.

