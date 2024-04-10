Local agencies respond to livestock-related fires, how to stay safe

APPLEGATE VALLEY, Ore. – Applegate Valley Fire District responded to a structure fire believed to be caused by egg incubators on Monday. It’s the second local fire related to spring-time chickens within a week’s time.

Responding fire agencies say these fires involving chicken coops and incubators are all too common.

The 2-alarm fire took place on Slagle Creek Road. The residents were able to escape but the eggs incubating in the living room and the entire house was lost.

This mirrors a similar situation that Rural Metro Fire responded to last Wednesday. A barn fire on the 2800 block of Jerome Prairie Road, was traced back to a heat lamp being used to keep chicks warm.

RMF Operations Chief, Austin Prince said fires involving livestock are very common,

“We’ve seen it with pigs, cows and goats and all kinds of different animals. So, what it comes down to is it’s the practice that’s being used for the warming of those animals during cold weather. I mean you can definitely do it and do it safely, it’s just making sure that extra steps are taken.”

Prince said to keep animals warm at night, you should stay away from cheap bulbs and avoid placing them too close to straw or bedding; and make sure to keep it in a stable set up so the animals can’t knock it down. Prince also said that if you are incubating eggs this time of year, it’s best to do it outside or in a separate structure from your house.

