Local author Walt Polzin celebrates release of newest western novel

Posted by Natalie Sirna September 23, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – Walt Polzin is a prolific writer who grew up just outside of Seattle, Washington. He now lives in Medford with his family and focuses his time on creating new work. His latest release is “Lawman,” a story about a wanderer in the wild west who realizes he must lead a new way of life. Polzin has written 3 other novels, as well as numerous poems and short stories.

You can order Polzin’s work from most major retailers, online, and across independent bookstores in Oregon and Washington. Polzin says he meets regularly with a group of writers at the Central Point library, and garners inspiration from this. His writing process consists of several rough drafts and outlines, before finally finding a publisher for his finished product. Although a native to the Pacific Northwest, Polzin likes to venture into more mythological places in his writing.

He says he wants to be known primarily as a Western writer, but ultimately likes to write a little bit of everything. Polzin says he loves to incorporate humor into his work as well.

