Local authors discuss new book about health and dance

Ashland, Ore.– Two local authors are releasing a new book to help people find ways to stay healthy in the 21st century.
NBC5 medical expert Dr. Robin Miller and Dave Kahn, a certified personal trainer and dance teacher, held a book signing and discussion unveiling their new book at the Ashland Public Library this afternoon.
The book, “Healed: Health and Wellness for the 21st Century” details ways to help maintain your health while having fun doing it at the same time. One of the ways is partner dancing.
“Dancing is great for your social life, for your love life,” said Kahn. “It’s great for your brain, we talk about that a lot in the book, and for your heart. Cardio is great.”
Both authors have released previous books detailing ways to stay fit and maintain wellness. The book can be found on Amazon and at their website: www.wellhealed.net.