Local bar considering to-go cocktails, if legislation allows it

A co-owner of Gypsy Blues Bar says since Jackson County is in phase 2 and bars are allowed to stay open until midnight, he’s not as focused on revenue as he was this spring.
However, if the to-go cocktail petition were to be successful, he says he’s not opposed to implementing it.
“I think it would be something we’d consider here for sure, I mean, like I said earlier, in a phase 1 environment I could definitely see the justifications for it because we had to close at 10 pm,” said co-owner, Clay Bearnson.
Bearnson says as long as the cocktails could be delivered safely, it could bring in additional revenue.
To view the petition, go here.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.