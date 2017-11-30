Local bartender eyes international competition

ASHLAND, Ore. — An Ashland bartender is competing to be called one of the best in the business.
Nick Rementeria is the bar manager at the Loft in Ashland, and on Monday he’ll be competing in the Bacardi Legacy semifinals, where the company is looking for their new signature drink.
The cocktail that got him in the competition: Golden Years, a mixture of rum, lime juice, vanilla, allspice liqueur, orange bitters and mole bitters.
“With this drink, I’m trying to make a daiquiri that’s just as good in the winter as it is in summer. So you’ve got those kinds of warm Christmastime almost spices in there — the allspice, the vanilla, mole,” described Nick.
The competition is Monday in Portland. The winner moves on to compete at the national competition in Miami where two finalists will go to the international competition.