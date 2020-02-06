Home
Local Best Buy supports employee, after earthquake devastates his family in Puerto Rico

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Medford man is saying thank you to his coworkers, after they stepped up to help him after a tragedy struck his family home in Puerto Rico.

Erick Rodriguez’s Best Buy coworkers saw the toll the 6.4 magnitude earthquake in December took on him, and rallied together.

They started raising money for the Puerto Rico native to go home to help his family through the difficult time.

“Words couldn’t come out to express how grateful I was. Just tears basically. It was very overwhelming, but it was a very nice experience and I owe them a lot to say the least,” said Rodriguez.

His coworkers raised over $1,000.

The go-fund me is still open.

All proceeds will help Erick’s family rebuild their home in Puerto Rico.

You can donate here.

