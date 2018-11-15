Home
Local blood drives to help national blood shortage

Local blood drives to help national blood shortage

Local

MEDFORD, ORE. — The American Red Cross says they are experiencing a blood shortage across the country. And as people get ready to celebrate the holiday’s, they are worried there won’t be enough blood this season.

The Red Cross is hosting a number of blood drives in our area. A list can be found below.

Medford

11/16/2018: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102

11/19/2018: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102

11/20/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., City Hall Annex, 411 W 8th St

11/20/2018: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102

11/23/2018: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102

11/26/2018: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102

11/28/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., RCC Building G, 117 S Central Avenue

11/29/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Rogue Credit Union, 1370 Center Dr.

11/29/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pathway Enterprises, Inc., 1600 Sky Park Drive

11/30/2018: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102

11/30/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., RRMC-Smullin Center, 2825 East Barnett Road

12/3/2018: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102

12/4/2018: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102

12/4/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., LDS – Medford Stake, 2900 Juanipero Way

12/7/2018: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102

12/10/2018: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102

12/14/2018: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102

Grants Pass

11/15/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Newman United Methodist Church, 132 NE B St.

11/21/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1360 NE 9th St.

11/23/2018: 9:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 909 NE A Street

11/26/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Newman United Methodist Church, 132 NE B St.

12/6/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Newman United Methodist Church, 132 NE B St.

12/7/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, 500 SW Ramsey

Klamath Falls

12/3/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cerulean Inn, 100 Main St

12/5/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.

12/6/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »