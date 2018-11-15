Local blood drives to help national blood shortage

MEDFORD, ORE. — The American Red Cross says they are experiencing a blood shortage across the country. And as people get ready to celebrate the holiday’s, they are worried there won’t be enough blood this season.
The Red Cross is hosting a number of blood drives in our area. A list can be found below.
Medford
11/16/2018: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102
11/19/2018: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102
11/20/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., City Hall Annex, 411 W 8th St
11/20/2018: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102
11/23/2018: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102
11/26/2018: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102
11/28/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., RCC Building G, 117 S Central Avenue
11/29/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Rogue Credit Union, 1370 Center Dr.
11/29/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pathway Enterprises, Inc., 1600 Sky Park Drive
11/30/2018: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102
11/30/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., RRMC-Smullin Center, 2825 East Barnett Road
12/3/2018: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102
12/4/2018: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102
12/4/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., LDS – Medford Stake, 2900 Juanipero Way
12/7/2018: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102
12/10/2018: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102
12/14/2018: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102
Grants Pass
11/15/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Newman United Methodist Church, 132 NE B St.
11/21/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1360 NE 9th St.
11/23/2018: 9:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 909 NE A Street
11/26/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Newman United Methodist Church, 132 NE B St.
12/6/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Newman United Methodist Church, 132 NE B St.
12/7/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, 500 SW Ramsey
Klamath Falls
12/3/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cerulean Inn, 100 Main St
12/5/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
12/6/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.