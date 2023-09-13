Local boxer going on the big stage

MEDFORD, Ore. – Only on NBC5 News, a local professional boxer is going to be fighting on one of the biggest fight cards of the year: Canelo Alvarez versus Jermell Charlo.

A few weeks back, Ezequiel Fores got the call of a lifetime, to fight at T- Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, on September 30th.

Now he’s preparing for the biggest fight of his life.

Local boxer, Ezequiel Flores went through the Phoenix- Talent School District, K-12.

As a boy, he would play pick up soccer but after getting into a few fights, he had to step away for a few months.

And that’s when he discovered boxing.

Flores said, “I moved to Medford and there was a gym across the street, and I started training there and the rest is history. I just fell in love with it and here we are now.”

He started training with Jose Montufar for a few years, which he says settled down the fights outside the ring and bettered him as a person.

Now he’s pursuing boxing as a way of life.

Flores said, “the fighting part for me is just the fun part, I get to show my skills, it’s an art you know? It’s the sweet science. So, for me it’s not a violent thing or I have this ‘rage’ inside me. I want to show my skills in an artful way.”

Flores moved to Los Angeles to further develop those skills, training with other prominent boxers like Leo Santa Cruz.

From there, he started competing and soon became a professional boxer, showcasing his speed, timing and precision.

Breaking down Flores’ professional debut, “Alright guys, I’m here with Flores and Flores, you made your professional debut against a southpaw.

You were training for an orthodox, but he pulled out last minute, so you had to make a bit of an adjustment.

Now, I also stand southpaw, so what that means is our right hand is our lead, so we lead with our jab and our left hand is the power hand.

What would happen is that after [Flores’ opponent] threw the jab, you would slip, go underneath, work the body, go upstairs, land the bigger shots, and that’s what won you the fight.”

After his impressive win, Flores went on to knockout his next three opponents, putting him at a perfect four and zero record, professionally.

When he came back to Southern Oregon to visit family, he got the call for this upcoming fight.

He reached out to his old coach, Montufar at superior athletic club to get some training in before the fight.

Montufar said, “they tell me the big surprise, he’s going to be in the show with Canelo, Charlo. And I said ‘wow,’ I was so excited. ‘Oh my god, I’ve never seen that before.’ But like every coach wants to [have] the big shows for his students.”

Since then, it’s been non- stop training and dieting for Flores.

Flores says he’s honored to fight on the same night as stars like Canelo Alvarez and says it took a lot of dedication to get him here.

Flores said, “don’t drink, don’t do any drugs, stay away from all of that and just focus on you. Bettering yourself and being healthy, health is wealth, and a lot of people don’t really understand that. For me that’s the biggest advice: consistency and staying in the gym and keep working hard.”

Flores will be squaring off against Curmel Moton an Olympian boxer making his professional debut, who trains with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s team.

Flores promises to put on a show for his fans in LA and right here in Southern Oregon.

