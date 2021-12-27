Local boy scout troop offering to pick up Christmas trees for recycling

Mariah Mills
Posted by Mariah Mills December 26, 2021

EAST MEDFORD, Ore. — A Medford Boy Scout Troop is offering to pick up your Christmas tree from you!

Medford Scout Troop 7 Scoutmaster, Chris Donica, says the troop of around 25 boys will be out in the East Medford area picking up trees for recycling.

He says people can put their trees on the curbside the evening of Saturday, January 1st, or the next week on January 8th.

“Parents circle the neighborhoods a couple times in the day, take all the trees to a lot where they get chipped and they get used for Parks and Rec or YMCA properties,” Donica said.

He says last year his troop collected 500-600 trees.

The troop will pickup the trees free of charge, but will accept donations.

If you’re interested, you can learn more at troop7medford.org.

