Local boys volleyball teams win big in state tournament

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local boys’ high school volleyball teams competed in the first-ever boys’ volleyball state tournament Saturday.

Well over 20 teams participated in the tournament with many local teams coming out on top.

Cascade Christian won first place in its division and Saint Mary’s finished in third.

The Assistant Coach of Cascade Christian said Southern Oregon was well represented with teams from South Medford, Phoenix, and Cascade high schools among others.

“Being able to play through pool play and get seated in a place that fit where we were, where we felt we could be successful, and then to come home and get the medal and get the pictures and the kids with the trophy was special,” said Rob Kleker, Coach for Cascade Christian.

Kleker said the sport of boys’ volleyball is on the rise. The Oregon School Activities Association is expected to vote later this fall on whether or not to make boys’ volleyball a sanctioned sport throughout the state.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.