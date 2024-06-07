Local business donates summer clothes to Jackson County CASA

MEDFORD, Ore. – The winter and holiday season is a great time to donate toys and coats, but the summer months often get overlooked.

Southern Oregon real estate brokers at Windermere held an online drive for Community Service Day to donate brand new summer clothes and shoes to the Jackson County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). Friday morning they showed up not just to drop off donations but to organize and hang them up for CASA employees.

Windermere has been donating summer clothes to CASA for eight years and has been participating in Community Service Days for over 20 years.

Co-Owner of Windermere Van Vleet & Associates, Devan Zupan was there with his father organizing and helping to hang the clothes. He says, “community is a big deal. We’ve got a phenomenal community in Jackson and Josephine counties. So I just encourage people to get involved whenever they can.”

To donate to the Jackson County CAS, drop by its Medford location at 409 N. Front Street or learn about volunteering its website.

