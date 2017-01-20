Local business ‘Grow Condos’ expand to Eugene

Eagle Point, Ore. — A Rogue Valley man is cashing in on the marijuana industry, by providing growers with a place for their plants or processing. The spaces in his Eagle Point warehouses have been full since week one, so he’s expanding in Eugene, along with a marijuana friendly RV park in Selma.
Wayne Zallen’s business ‘Grow Condos’ began in the recession, and somewhat, as a surprise.
“The demand was for marijuana growers, as opposed to contractors,” Zallen said.
He owned warehouses at the time, and found the people most interested, and willing to pay the highest dollar for the space, were marijuana growers. All ten of the 1500-square foot spaces have been leased ever since.
“These filled up in six days, from the day I put it up on Craigslist,” Zallen said. “The word gets around in the industry pretty quickly, and so when there’s space available, they jump on it, and I think that’s going to be the same thing in Eugene.”
Zallen is now expanding up North, with a proposed four building, 33-space project in Eugene. Currently in the permit phase, Zallen is hoping to start leasing them out by the end of this year. But that’s not all he has up his sleeve.
“Most hotels and properties have, you know, no smoking at all, that we could open a marijuana friendly RV park.”
Zallen just purchased a lot in Selma, near Lake Selmac. It’s a move he thinks will promote tourism here in Southern Oregon.
“I’m pretty excited about it, I think it’s going to be a new growth industry within the marijuana sector.”
Work on the RV park will begin right away. Zallen is expecting to open it this Spring.