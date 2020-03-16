Local business hosts ‘mini’ cheese fest, after C.P. Cheese Festival is postponed

“I am a micro-business, I am a business of one and it’s not paycheck to paycheck, it’s sales to sales,” said Oregon Cheese Cave owner, Mélodie Picard.
The Oregon Cheese Cave is off of North Main Street in Phoenix.
Picard was going to be a vendor at the Oregon Cheese Festival this weekend before it was postponed over coronavirus concerns.
Now, she’s hosting a ‘mini’ cheese festival at her store.
“A lot of us have spent, you know, a little bit of money preparing for the festival and so if I can move some products and pay my vendors, and re-fill my shelves so they can get a little money right now, that would help too,” said Picard.
The mini cheese festival at the Oregon Cheese Cave has a variety of cheeses and goods that are made locally or within the state, along with some European cheeses.
If anyone is worried about picking up goods from small businesses during the coronavirus epidemic, Picard encourages people to come out.
“We are small, we get to be super sanitized, super clean. All of us food people are mindful of that all the time,” added Picard.
A vendor at the Oregon Cheese Cave says Picard has been on top of keeping their small businesses busy.
“Melodie jumped out and said ‘Hey! Let’s have a little mini cheese festival’ and so I had my graphic designer Archie make a nice little poster for us for social media and it’s been good,” said Huizache Creamery owner, Sonia Rangel.
