Local business speaks out about Christmas Eve guitar theft

MEDFORD, Ore. — Tonight the family of a locally owned business is speaking out as the search continues for two men that broke into their music shop this Tuesday.
Tom’s Guitars was burglarized on Christmas Eve morning. The store’s front glass door was smashed through, five guitars were stolen and two keyboards were broken.
We’re told, the guitars alone are worth more than three thousand dollars.
“Well I think the main thing is if they try to pawn them or get rid of the guitars, because it’s all over the internet now, so they’re going to have a hard time getting rid of them,” said Duane Hess of Tom’s Guitars.
Police shared photos of the guitars… they are unique. If you have any information on their whereabouts, give Medford Police a call.