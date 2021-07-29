Local Businesses donate thousands of school supplies to Nonprofit

MEDFORD, Ore — Today, local businesses donated thousands of dollars worth of school supplies to children in need.
The donation was to the Maslow Project – a local nonprofit for homeless youth.
Vianet Realty partnered with the nonprofit, and multiple other businesses in the rogue valley.
A Maslow rep said this donation couldn’t have come at a more critical time.
“Covid, and the fires, have really raised the need for these individuals,” said Maddie Fournier – community engagement specialist for the Maslow Project”And large donations like this, definitely help us to rise to the occasion and help.”
Through this partnership, they were able to donate a little over 10 thousand dollars worth of school supplies.