Local businesses juggle new mask mandate

They’re required at businesses unless the store confirms individuals not wearing masks are fully vaccinated.
Bumble & Wren on East Main Street says its been frustrating going back and forth with county risk levels and mask mandates.
Although businesses have the option to allow fully vaccinated people to enter without a mask, the store tells me it won’t be checking people for proof of vaccination, and masks will still be required for entry.
Store clerk, Martine Baker, says the home and garden gift store opened in 2019 and has around 50 shoppers per day.
She says the staff feels uncomfortable with the idea of checking each individual person for proof of vaccination. They also have no experience doing something like that.
So the store has decided to require all customers to keep their masks on.
“Our priority is for our customers to feel at home here, to feel comfortable and welcome, so you know, we’re just rowing with everything and being as flexible as we can,” said Baker.
Baker says even if customers provide proof of being fully vaccinated, they will still be required to wear a mask in order to make other shoppers in the store comfortable.
She says the only way the store will get rid of masks, is if the state eliminates the county risk levels and things go back to life pre-pandemic.
Despite all the changes throughout the pandemic, Bumble & Wren is going strong and about to launch its online store.
