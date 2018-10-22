Local charity scammed out of $1,000

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local charity was scammed out of $1,000 Monday morning.
According to Rogue Valley Youth for Christ, someone texted staff members pretending to be the head of the organization. Two newer staff members were instructed to purchase gift cards for the charity then send them somewhere else, which they did. Now, R.V. Youth for Christ is out $1,000.
Development Director Sharre Whitson said, “$1,000 might not seem like a lot of money but to YFC it means the service to almost 30 kids in need.”
Executive Director Bud Amundsen said he wants the community to know about scams like this, where the scammer targets organizations by posing as the lead officer via text messages. He explained it’s “unfortunate” that there are people taking advantage of organizations trying to help kids in the community.
YFC said this isn’t the first time they’ve been scammed, but it’s the first time they’ve lost money meant for kids.