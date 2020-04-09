Local chocolate shop sells COVID bunnies

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A local chocolate shop went viral after selling coronavirus bunnies, more specifically, chocolate bunnies with face masks on.
Lillie Belle Farms in Central Point came up with the idea to help save it’s employees when they were forced to close up shop last month. So far it’s working!
Management tells NBC5 News they already have over 4,000 orders from people wanting COVID Bunnies across the nation.
The LA and New York Times even highlighted the effort.
But if you want before Easter you maybe out of luck due to the high demand.
The project has been so successful, Lillie Belle Farms is now hiring!
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]