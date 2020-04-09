Home
Local chocolate shop sells COVID bunnies



CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A local chocolate shop went viral after selling coronavirus bunnies, more specifically, chocolate bunnies with face masks on.

Lillie Belle Farms in Central Point came up with the idea to help save it’s employees when they were forced to close up shop last month. So far it’s working!

Management tells NBC5 News they already have over 4,000 orders from people wanting COVID Bunnies across the nation.

The LA and New York Times even highlighted the effort.

But if you want before Easter you maybe out of luck due to the high demand.

The project has been so successful, Lillie Belle Farms is now hiring!

