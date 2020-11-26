Home
Local Christmas tree farm expects a busy season ahead

MEDFORD, Ore. – It’s nearly Thanksgiving, but some people are skipping past Thursday’s holiday and already prepping for Christmas.

One Medford Christmas tree farmer said his season officially starts this weekend, but he told NBC5 his phone is already ringing non-stop.

He said many people want their Christmas trees now.

“I think most people are trying to get out of the house and trying to have some type of enjoyment in life, they’ve been couped up. Everything’s been sad and they are just really looking forward to Christmas and what to start it early,” said co-owner, Larry Ryerson.

Ryerson told NBC5 he’s already sold 40 trees and expects this season is going to stay busy.

U-Cut Christmas Trees in Medford opens this Friday at 10 a.m, they are extending their hours from Friday to Monday, so they can better adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

