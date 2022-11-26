Local Christmas tree farm expects busy season

MEDFORD, Ore. —With Thanksgiving over people are jumping right ahead to Christmas.

Rudolph’s Christmas Tree Farm opened Friday. People wasted no time getting a jump on picking out the perfect tree. The Medford U-cut farm offers Douglas Firs ranging from 10 inches all the way to 11 feet tall.

“It’s good to see our neighbors and new folks come out especially with families and their children and enjoying themselves with this nice day, you can’t help but enjoy yourself,” said owner, Rudolph Tantare.

He anticipates the trees will go fast so recommends getting yours soon.

The farm is open Friday through Sunday from 10 to 4.