Local Christmas tree farm expects busy season

Posted by Jenna King November 25, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. —With Thanksgiving over people are jumping right ahead to Christmas.

Rudolph’s Christmas Tree Farm opened Friday. People wasted no time getting a jump on picking out the perfect tree. The Medford U-cut farm offers Douglas Firs ranging from 10 inches all the way to 11 feet tall.

“It’s good to see our neighbors and new folks come out especially with families and their children and enjoying themselves with this nice day, you can’t help but enjoy yourself,” said owner, Rudolph Tantare.

He anticipates the trees will go fast so recommends getting yours soon.

The farm is open Friday through Sunday from 10 to 4.

Tags:
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content