Local colleges host Innovation Jam to inspire young innovators

WHITE CITY, Ore. Student innovators from Rogue Community College and Southern Oregon University got together this morning for an Innovation Jam.

Students from a wide variety of majors and concentrations collaborated on ideas to launch and scale a 21st-century startup.

The event was co-hosted by Invent Oregon and had groups of students work together to design solutions to problems facing the Rogue Valley, like the effects of wildfire and the economy.

The event was also guided by business leaders, innovators, and educators from around the state, and covered the early stages of design thinking.

“They are coming together to see how they can co-work, how they can build a start-up together with each other’s different strengths and weaknesses and get an understanding of how different focuses in your academic life can have a different outlook on problem-solving,” said Invent Oregon’s Abigail Van Gelder.

Organizers said the Innovation Jam was a great way for students to learn about opportunities both in and outside of their majors, and network with business leaders and innovators around the state.

They hope this event will become an annual event that inspires young innovators.