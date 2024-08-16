Local concern about Ashland economy following restaurant closure

ASHLAND, Ore. – Some Ashland restaurant owners are concerned with the city’s overall economy, following a recent closure of one downtown business.

NBC5 News reported Clarinda Merripen, the owner of the Black Sheep and Pub went to the city council and talked about her concern with the decrease in patronage. This was before she announced the staple restaurant’s closure.

Thursday NBC5 News spoke to Ashland mayor, Tonya Graham. She said August used to be one of the busiest months for the city but is now unpredictable with factors like smoke and wildfires. However, she also says the city council is doing their best to set up local businesses for success,

“We have done some things to open up Lithia Park to make it where more events can happen there, so we’ve allowed a certain amount of alcohol there; things we haven’t done before, to try to encourage a wider range of events to be happening in Ashland that then support our businesses, particularly our restaurants and our lodging establishments.”

Mayor Graham said they also offer business beautification grants where they match the funds that a local business puts into improving their facade. She’s also optimistic in the Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s effect on the city, which has reported positive ticket sales.

