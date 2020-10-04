Local contractor builds ash sifting boxes for fire victims

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. — A contractor built 50 ash sifting boxes for people to salvage what’s left of their belongings in the fire aftermath.

Sky Stewart made all the sifters from recycled wood and he’s giving them out for free. He originally posted the sifters on Facebook. That post has now been shared over 400 times.

“Going through ashes with our friends, I was amazed at some of the things that we found there, like Christmas ornaments and pottery and antique dish sets, where maybe the top and bottom ones were broken but some of the ones in the middle were totally fine,” Stewart said.

Stewart says he still has a few left. But if you are sifting through ash, Stewart and Jackson county, ask you be careful because of hazardous materials and wear proper protective equipment.

