Local couple make over 1,000 masks for the community

MEDFORD, Ore. — The owners of a local nail salon are working hard to help out the community.
Tony and Holly Dao are known in the community as the owners of Medford Nails on Biddle Road.
However, during the pandemic they have temporarily closed up shop and are sewing together masks for the community.
So far, they have sewn over 1,000 masks.
They say they have donated some to Providence Medical Center.
“We have to support country,” said Tony Dao.
“It’s just our goal to want everyone be happy, be healthy, be safe,” added Holly Dao.
The Dao’s say they spend 10-12 hours a day putting the masks together.
If interested in receiving the masks, you can contact the Dao’s directly through text message at 541-499-4771.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.