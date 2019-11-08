Local Democrat announces run for Congress

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – After Republican Congressman Greg Walden announced he’s won’t seek re-election for Oregon’s Second Congressional District, a local Democrat announced she’s willing to fill the seat he’ll leave behind.
Isabella Tibbetts said she’s ready to bring change to the region in her formal campaign announcement. “I grew up here, I live here, and I have never felt represented in Congress,” Tibbetts said. “Not once did I feel that our Congressman was leading our district where it needed to go. Not once did I see passion for improving the lives of every Oregonian. Not once did I see the respect for diversity we need if we are going to move forward as a district, a state, and a nation. I want to change all that.”
According to Tibbetts’ campaign, she was abandoned as a baby and found under a tree in Ecuador. Just after she turned 1 year old, she was adopted and her parents brought her to Southern Oregon. She graduated from Phoenix High School and has been working as a community organizer in the fight against climate change, her campaign said.
Tibbetts’s campaign did not say if she officially filed for the seat. According to the Oregon Secretary of State website, the only official filing is for Ontario, Oregon Republican Cliff Bentz. The self-described attorney, farmer, rancher and commercial real estate manager currently serves as an Oregon State Senator.
Tibbetts’ announcement included two links for more information. However, at the time this article was written both sites were unavailable.
